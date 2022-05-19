| Watch Girl Dies After Her Burqa Gets Stuck In Bike Wheel In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:42 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: A video of a woman who fell from a bike after her burqa got stuck in a bike wheel is now going viral on social media platforms. Sharing the video, many are cautioning women to be careful when they are on a two-wheeler to avoid such accidents.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the 18-year-old girl and her brother were travelling on a bike in Yacharam, Hyderabad. The girl in the video received major injuries and succumbed to death the next day. The brother survived the accident with no injuries.

Warning of such a tragic occurrence, TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, tweeted, “Women and young girls, be careful when you sit on a bike.”

The incident sparked conversations around road safety with many sharing awareness videos online.