Watch: Harleen Deol’s magical catch is going viral

While fielding at long-off, Harleen pulled off an absolute stunner on the boundary while bringing Amy Ellen Jones’s storming score to an end.

India Women might have lost the first T20 International (T20I) of the three-match series against England Women by 18 runs on Friday night but Harleen Deol’s splendid catch to save a six won many hearts.

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏 We finish our innings on 177/7 Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

The video of Harleen’s magical catch was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle. It quickly went viral as many prominent people from across the industries posted congratulating notes for Harleen on her acrobatic effort.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was among the first ones to post about Harleen’s catch in the Friday match. Calling it “an absolute top-class catch”, he says it is “as good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field”.

As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class. https://t.co/CKmB3uZ7OH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021

Calling Harleen Deol a Wonder Woman, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, finds it unbelievable and asks if it is any special effects trick.

Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here… pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2021

That was a brilliant catch @imharleenDeol. Definitely the catch of the year for me!pic.twitter.com/pDUcVeOVN8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2021

Amazing! Women are just the best! ❤️👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/smlaWwUW9S — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2021

WOW Harleen Deol WOW !! Catch of the century !! pic.twitter.com/zE4XBGvvgS — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) July 10, 2021

Due to rain, the hosts took the honours by virtue of being 18 runs ahead on the DLS method. India was on 54/3 in 8.4 overs when rain put a damper on proceedings. The second match of the series is scheduled to be held at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday.

