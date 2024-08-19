Watch: Heavy rains cause water leakage at Hyderabad Airport

The airport's technical team responded promptly and is working to resolve the issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 08:03 PM

Screengrab of a video showing water leakage from the roof of Hyderabad International Airport.

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall on Monday caused an unusual water leakage inside a terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and assure that our ground team is closely monitoring the situation,” the airport said in a statement. No major disruptions to flight operations were reported. The airport remains fully operational.