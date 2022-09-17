Watch: Hrithik Roshan surprises fans at the launch of ‘Alcoholia’ song from ‘Vikram Vedha’

Hyderabad: Superstar Hrithik Roshan launched the first song from his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, titled ‘Alcoholia’, amidst much fanfare at Gaiety-Galaxy single screen theatre.

The event witnessed a houseful of fans, who cheered, hooted and organised a special dance flash mob for their screen idol. Witnessing the love and cheer from his audience, Hrithik reminisced about his first-ever fan encounter which took place right after the release of ‘Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai’ at Gaiety-Galaxy.

Sharing his emotional connection with the cinema hall, Hrithik said, “Gaiety-Galaxy is very special. I think around 22 years ago, when ‘Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai’ was released, for the ‘first day first show’ I came to Gaiety and saw my first film with the audience and when the film got finished and the light was switched on, people recognised me and that was the first time I experience what the audience’s love and excitement are all about and how important that was to me at that time.”

When pointed out that ‘Vikram Vedha’ marks the career milestone of being Hrithik Roshan’s 25th Film, the actor turned nostalgic remembering his early health diagnosis of spinal stenosis and stammering speech. Hrithik shared, “Before the release of ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ my doctors had told me that my health condition is not so good that I can do action films and dance films. I took this diagnosis as a challenge and focused on my health and fitness. I learnt how to do my work to the best of my abilities and I’m just happy to be here standing in front of you all today. It is nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I’m still doing action and I’m still dancing and I’m still being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of this me, today.”

‘Alcoholia’ is a fun dance number from ‘Vikram Vedha’ that is pivotal to the story of Hrithik’s on-screen character Vedha in the film. The song showcases Vedha and his brother (played by Rohit Saraf) celebrating together. Hrithik is seen getting into the skin of Vedha’s character and perform like never-seen-before by taking centre stage as an item boy.

‘Alcoholia’ gives a glimpse of Vedha’s ‘Mad’ dance, as he is seen letting loose and dancing to the song that has a desi vibe. Sung by Vishal–Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, Ananya Chakraborty, the song was set to music by the hit duo Vishal–Shekhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. ‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30.