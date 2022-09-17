Dulquer Salmaan opens up on boycott trend in Bollywood

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

On being questioned about Hindi films’ box office performance nowadays, he said, “Every industry has its good and bad days, some elements are to be corrected and then everything gets into track. The most important thing is for directors to understand what the audience likes.”

Hyderabad: After many movies like Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’ and recently ‘Brahmastra’ facing boycott issues, Dulquer Salmaan shared his views on the boycotting trend and cancel culture.

Dulquer said, “This boycott culture has started through social media; people can write anything on social media. This is why people irresponsibly start an agenda to boycott a movie. There is no cancel culture in South India. This is the first time I heard something like this in Bollywood.”

— Sevitha Maturi