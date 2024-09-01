Watch: Hussain Sagar crosses full tank level; floodgates opened amid incessant rains

As heavy rains lashed the city since Saturday, the water level at Hussain Sagar steadily rose, eventually exceeding its capacity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 03:57 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar lake has crossed its full tank level on Sunday following continuous rainfall, prompting authorities to open the floodgates to release excess water.

In response, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials took action by raising the floodgates. The GHMC is closely monitoring the situation, as many lakes and ponds across the city are also brimming with water due to the relentless downpour.

Officials have been on high alert, assessing water levels in various water bodies around the city.