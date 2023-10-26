Watch: Hyderabad’s Kayden Sharma rocks ‘Hustle 3.0’ with viral rap ‘Street Celebrity’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:02 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Kayden Sharma, a hip-hop artist from Hyderabad, has taken the music world by storm with his electrifying performance on MTV’s “Hustle 3.0.” His rap track, “Street Celebrity,” not only paid an ode to Hyderabad’s culture and cuisine but also garnered immense praise from judges, mentors, and millions of viewers. The performance video quickly became a sensation, trending among the top ten on YouTube.

Speaking to Telangana Today on the overwhelming response he is receiving from the masses, Kayden expressed that he remains unfazed by it. “I already knew that this was gonna happen. I’m just focusing on my upcoming performance,” he said.

Aditya Sharma, aka Kayden, who proudly calls himself a “street celebrity” debuted on the show as a second contender with a heartfelt tribute to his beloved city. He represented Hyderabad’s burgeoning hip-hop scene, aspiring to elevate it to a national platform.

Post his power-packed performance, Rapper Dino James, one of the mentors on the show, suggested that the Hyderabad government should consider adopting the song as an official tourism anthem. Rapper and judge of the show, Badshah said, “Last year, MC Square’s performance opened the season, and this season it is you.”

Post the release of the first episode on October 21, Kayden’s performance quickly went viral on social media. The three-minute video has already amassed over 2 million views on YouTube. Viewers all over praised Kayden’s evocative lyrics and vivid portrayal of Hyderabad.

“Sapno ki nagari nahi, haqiqat ka sheher hai yeh” (This is not a city of dreams, this is a city of reality.) Nothing just some goosebumps (sic)”, commented a user. “Now that’s what you call a Banger..!! Omg! all those references were unexpected…Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi..and nod to Rowdy baby and Natu Natu (sic),” said another. Numerous comments overflowing with love and best wishes for Kayden echoed similar sentiments.

Actor Rana Daggubati joined the chorus of appreciation, offering a shoutout to Kayden.

Furthermore, BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to his social media accounts to shower praise upon the young rapper.“Street celebrity has now become the pride of #HappeningHyderabad ki Shaan. Love this! @kayden.sharma Wish you great success (sic),” the Minister wrote on his Instagram.

MTV Hustle 3, under the guidance of judges and mentors including Badshah, Ikkra, EPR, Dino James, and DeeMC, debuted on October 21 on MTV and Jio Cinema. As the show progresses, viewers are eagerly anticipating more such performances from young talents.

Watch the electrifying performance here: