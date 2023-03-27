Leopard kills three calves in Medak district

The incident of leopard attack left the farmers in Medak districts in panic

Carcass of calf at K Venkatrapur village

Medak: A leopard, which strayed out of the forest area, allegedly killed three calves in the early hours of Monday at K Venkatapur village in Pedda Shankarampet Mandal.

The incident has left the farmers in panic. Forest officials visited the spot and inspected the pug marks. Meanwhile, locals captured a video of the leopard while it was sitting on a rock in the forest area.

The farmers were fearing to go out of their houses as the leopard was still on the prowl. Forest officials have asked the villagers not go out alone.

