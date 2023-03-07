| Holi Celebrations Turn Sour As Man Sets Another On Fire In Medak

Holi celebrations turn sour as man sets another on fire in Medak

Holi celebrations turned sour when man set another villager on fire after dousing him with petrol in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Anjaiah is being treated in Government Hospital Sangareddy on Tuesday

Medak: Holi celebrations turned sour in Medak where a man set another villager on fire after dousing him with petrol at Marpally village in Regode on Tuesday.

The victim was Anjaiah, 38. According to the police, while he was playing Holi with other villagers, Anjaiah throw colours on Md Shabbir despite his opposition.

Irated by Anjaiah’s behaviour, Shabbir brought petrol in a bottle and set him on fire after dousing him with it. The villagers came to the rescue of Anjaiah and doused the fire.

However, Anjaiah suffered serious burn injuries and was taken to the Sangareddy Government Hospital, from where he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. His condition was stated to be critical.

The Regode Police have registered a case and investigation is on.