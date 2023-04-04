Watch: Lightning strikes World Trade Centre in NYC, video viewed more than 5 million times

4 April 23

Hyderabad: Images and videos of lightning are always a huge sell. The spectacular light veins that spread over the horizon are always worth watching. But what if the lighting strikes one of the tallest buildings in the world?

On Sunday, a Twitter user who goes by the user name Max Guliani shared a video that has been watched more than 5.2 million times at the time of publishing this article.

The video captioned, “Tonight’s lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC,” shows a lightning strike exactly at the tip of the World Trade Centre in New York City, United States.

A seemingly normal sky lights up and looks as if the building was a wand from the Harry Potter series and it has just cast one of the most powerful spells in history. Max, the photographer who posts pictures of NYC regularly garnered appreciation online with people asking him to quickly copy right his work.

The clip which is now going viral is garnering reactions from all over the world. “How something can be so beautiful & so deadly at the same time is a mystery to me,” wrote one user. “That is a once in a life time shot,” wrote another.

Tonight’s lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC pic.twitter.com/qDrSDRWK2X — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023