Man killed, wife injured in lightning strike in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:19 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Kothagudem: A man died while his wife suffered injuries after being struck by lightning at Botigumpu village of Yellandu mandal in the district on Monday.

The incident occurred when the couple, Kamatam Sreenu (42) and Shoba, was returning home after working in their chilli field in the village. Sreenu died on the spot while his wife, who fell unconscious with the impact of the lightning, was shifted to hospital for treatment.