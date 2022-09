150 sheep killed when lightning strikes in Asifabad district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

The sheep died when they were grazing in the forests of Gambheeraopet village in Tiryani mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday. The sheep died when they were grazing in the forests of Gambheeraopet village in Tiryani mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Lightning strike kills 150 sheep in Asifabad district.

The herd of sheep was killed when the lighting hit it.

The village saw rains coupled with thunders and gales at the time of the incident.