Watch: Mahbubabad girl on deathbed ties rakhi to brothers, passes away soon after

The girl, who was a diploma student in Kodad of Narsimhulapet mandal of the district, had allegedly consumed pesticide following harassment by a youngster a few days ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 04:53 PM

Screengrab of a video showing the girl tying rakhi to her brother.

Mahabubabad: A 17-year-old girl, who was on her deathbed, insisted on tying a rakhi to her brothers, and soon after she managed to do so, breathed her last. A video of the heart-rending scene of her tying rakhi to her brothers in a hospital went viral on several social media platforms on Monday.

The girl, who was a diploma student in Kodad of Narsimhulapet mandal of the district, had allegedly consumed pesticide following harassment by a youngster a few days ago. She was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. On Saturday, her condition deteriorated and as she felt that she would not survive till Monday for the Raksha Bandhan festival, she asked her parents to get rakhis. She then tied rakhis to two of her brothers and within hours, breathed her last.

A video of the girl tying rakhi to her brothers was shot by her relative, which has now gone viral on social media.