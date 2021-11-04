Watch: Man kicks Vijay Sethupathy’s aide at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral



Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an unidentified person attacked Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathy’s aide at Bengaluru airport. The incident took place when the Tamil actor visited actor late Puneeth Rajkumar’s house.

WATCH: Tamil actor #VijaySethupathi attacked at Bengaluru Airport on Tuesday night by unidentified people following an altercation, which reportedly erupted just as the actor's personal assistant was clearing the way for his entourage. pic.twitter.com/rHqkPrICFq — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) November 3, 2021

The video of the brawl showing a man shouting and charging from back to kick the team member of Sethupathy.



The security staff came to the resuce of Sethupathy’s team and took the situation under control. According to the reporters, the attacker allegedly picked up fight with one of the Sethupathy’s team member.



Following a heated argument, an outsider who is reportedly in inebriated condition, attached the team member. Later he is learnt to have said sorry to the entire team.