Thursday, November 4, 2021
Watch: Man kicks Vijay Sethupathy’s aide at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral

By Telangana Today
Published: 4th Nov 2021 1:49 pm
Vijay Sethupathy


Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an unidentified person attacked Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathy’s aide at Bengaluru airport. The incident took place when the Tamil actor visited actor late Puneeth Rajkumar’s house. 

The video of the brawl showing a man shouting and charging from back to kick the team member of Sethupathy. 

The security staff came to the resuce of Sethupathy’s team and took the situation under control. According to the reporters, the attacker allegedly picked up fight with one of the Sethupathy’s team member.

Following a heated argument, an outsider who is reportedly in inebriated condition, attached the team member. Later he is learnt to have said sorry to the entire team.

