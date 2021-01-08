Watch: Meet the first linewoman in Telangana

The 20-year-old Babburi Sirisha from Siddipet district makes history by becoming the first linewoman in Telangana.

Published: 8th Jan 2021  9:19 pmUpdated: 8th Jan 2021  9:21 pm
Sirisha climbing an electrical pole during her training at Ganeshpally village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district.





