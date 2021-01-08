Watch: Meet the first linewoman in Telangana The 20-year-old Babburi Sirisha from Siddipet district makes history by becoming the first linewoman in Telangana. AddThis Sharing ButtonsShare to FacebookFacebook Share to TwitterTwitter Share to LinkedInLinkedIn Share to WhatsAppWhatsApp Share to MessengerMessenger Share to TelegramTelegram By TelanganaToday | Published: 8th Jan 2021 9:19 pmUpdated: 8th Jan 2021 9:21 pm Sirisha climbing an electrical pole during her training at Ganeshpally village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district.