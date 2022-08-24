Watch: Netizens spot ‘massive goof-up’ in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:10 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, which was released in theatres in July this year, failed to impress the audience. The period drama was recently released on Amazon Prime Video and soon a scene from the film started trending on the internet.

In the film’s final scene, Ranbir Kapoor was seen fighting Sanjay Dutt, while Vaani Kapoor was seen engaging in a sword fight while holding a baby in her hand. However, the ‘goof-up’ that the internet noticed was, there seemed to be nothing inside the cloth.

Many hilarious comments and memes poured in for the video. “We used to get atleast a baby sized toy and wrap it up for out stage play in college, and these guys didn’t think it was required! M amazed!” wrote a user, “And this is supposed to be big budget movie from the one the biggest production house,” said another.

“Extremely lazy movie making by the director and the entire team. Not only this scene but many more,” wrote another user.

‘Shamshera’ is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time in his career. Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt play key roles in the film.

Check-out a few more reactions here:

And then the cast and crew and fanboys will write cute long essays on how misunderstood #Shamshera is and how the audience is unnecessarily critical 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/tBev381Muf — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) August 22, 2022

you’re telling me one of india’s biggest production houses couldn’t even afford a toy? 😫😫😫 https://t.co/J1nIowjRRU — hay (@balconyIove) August 21, 2022