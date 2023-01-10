Watch: Official trailer for final season of ‘Carnival Row’ is out

The highly-anticipated series, from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will return February 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:37 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has, on Tuesday, debuted the official trailer and key art from the second and final season of the fantasy-drama ‘Carnival Row’, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. The highly-anticipated series, from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will return February 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season two of ‘Carnival Row’ picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of ‘Carnival Row’.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’, ‘The Man in the High Castle’), Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (‘Yellowjackets’), Sarah Byrd (‘The Alienist’, ‘Strange Angel’), Jim Dunn and Sam Ernst (Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’, ‘Haven’), Wesley Strick (‘The Man in the High Castle’), and Travis Beacham (‘Pacific Rim’, ‘Clash of the Titans’). Beacham’s ‘A Killing on Carnival Row’, on which the project is based, appeared on the very first instalment of The Black List in 2005.

Check out the trailer here: