Orlando Bloom calls the sets of ‘Carnival Row’ ‘beautiful, epic, and mercurial’

With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of ‘Carnival Row’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: From the fabled world of the Faefolk and other mythical creatures, Prime Video brings to you season 2 of the fantasy drama series ‘Carnival Row’. In an eternal war against their oppressors, the humans, former inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), a hybrid of human and fae, investigates a series of gruesome murders at the heart of the rising conflict.

Revealing his experience of working on the elaborate and beautifully crafted fantasy sets for the series, Orlando Bloom said, “It was like being on a huge movie set, in terms of the sets, the stage, and the environment. As an actor, you just want somewhere to perform. You want a great stage to work on. And the Row was just beautiful and epic and mercurial, and ever-evolving and changing. And then, being able to go to locations in Prague was really wonderful. It’s a wonderful city to work in, and it was really very special.”

The actor also shared what he felt was the most challenging sequence for him to film in this epic fantasy. “I had so much fun in that prison cell, once I decided what the characterisation of his shadow self would be. It was challenging to land both of those characters on screen, at the same time, because they’re different versions of the same person.”

Starring names like Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne and Tamzin Merchant, the second and final season of ‘Carnival Row’ premiered on February 17 exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.