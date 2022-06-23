‘Watch out for Covid symptoms this monsoon’

Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 23 June 22

DPH, Telangana, says the experience of facing three consecutive Covid waves will help people understand the symptoms better.

Hyderabad: The season of common flu and the resurgence of Covid-19 infections due to new Omicron variants have coincided with the ongoing southwest monsoons, making it difficult for people to understand and differentiate the symptoms of the two viral ailments.

The symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) or flu and Covid-19 are quite similar, which could lead to delayed diagnosis. In case of delay, there is always a possibility that positive individuals inadvertently keep transmitting coronavirus and putting the lives of vulnerable populations at risk.

Acknowledging this difficulty, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in its advisory said, “Both Covid-19 and seasonal influenza present as ILI. Hence, all ILI cases in areas reporting Covid-19 cases must be evaluated and tested for both Covid and seasonal influenza”.

The Director of Public Health (DPH), Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said the experience of facing three consecutive waves of Covid-19 will help people understand the symptoms better. “People must be alert and capable of differentiating the symptoms and isolate themselves when tested positive. We have enough rapid Covid testing kits and people with symptoms can walk-in to the nearest government health facility,” he said.

Unlike the common cold, in BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, people may experience intense symptoms of headache, body pains, dry cough, fever and loss of taste and smell. Compared to influenza, the general experience of Covid will be far more intense, he said.

Individuals must watch out for specific symptoms like severe chills, headache, repeated shaking with chills and loss of taste and smell, which are typical Covid symptoms, to differentiate between ILI and Covid-19. The most usual and common symptoms in both flu and Covid include fever, headache, muscle ache and upper respiratory symptoms like cough and sneezing.

“Sometimes people may not be able to understand their symptoms and may keep getting treated for common colds. That’s the reason why it is always better to get a Covid rapid test done at the nearest government healthcare facility,” DPH added.