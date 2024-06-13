Watch: PM Modi shares strength-boosting ‘Asana’ ahead of International Yoga Day

"Tadasana offers great benefits for the body, enhancing strength and alignment," stated PM Modi during X event, while also sharing an AI-generated video demonstrating the asana.

By IANS Published Date - 13 June 2024, 11:00 AM

New Delhi: After urging everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday posted a video of an ‘asana’, saying that it can help to ensure more strength.

Tadasana is very good for the body. It will ensure more strength and better alignment. pic.twitter.com/6i5rp6CbXD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2024

“Tadasana is very good for the body. It will ensure more strength and better alignment,” said PM Modi on X, also sharing an AI-generated video of him performing the asana.

In the run-up to the International Day of Yoga, PM Modi has been posting his AI-generated videos performing various asanas and describing their benefits.

On Tuesday, he urged people to reiterate their commitment to making Yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same. He also shared a set of videos that offer guidance on various Asanas.

The PM said, “As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly.”

Emphasizing the importance of integrating Yoga into daily life, he said, “…Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude.”

He further said that Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being.

International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. The theme for the 10th edition is ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’.