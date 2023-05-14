Watch: Raghav kisses Parineeti as she sings ‘Ve Maahi’

Several photos and videos of the newly engaged couple are currently surfacing on social media from their engagement celebrations and fans can't stop gushing over them.

By ANI Published Date - 09:39 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

New Delhi: Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday night at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

In one such viral video, the ‘Saina’ actor could be seen holding Raghav’s arm and singing the song ‘Ve Maahi’ from her film ‘Kesari’, after which the AAP leader planted a kiss on Parineeti’s cheeks.

Soon after the video of the duo went viral on social media fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons.

“Watching this video on loop…such a heart warming video,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “It’s so cute and they look so happy.” “They make a beautiful couple . God Bless them,” a fan wrote.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Apart from them actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi.

The couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The newly engaged duo were all smiles for the camera. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Manish Malhotra gave the details of her dress as “rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.