Watch: Resident of Bengaluru made to pick up garbage he threw on roadside 

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:33 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: A citizen of Bengaluru, who came on his two-wheeler, stopped on the roadside to throw the garbage that he brought with him in a plastic bucket. But unfortunately, he came across a social worker named MG Srikanth who stopped the man while he was about to leave the place. Srikanth then questioned the man on his offence and asked him to retrieve the litter.

Initially, the man refused to pick up the garbage and was seen having an argument with the social worker. But as the pressure grew, he picked up the litter to put it back in his plastic bag.

The incident took place in Davangere, Bengaluru, on Saturday morning, and it was shared by a Bengaluru journalist on his official Twitter handle.

The journalist also tagged local MLA and Davanagere City Corporation in his subsequent tweet.

Dumping garbage on roads and vacant lands is a crime under sections 269 and 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but sadly, you often see people littering on public roads. Dumping waste in unauthorised places may attract a hefty penalty and may also lead to imprisonment.