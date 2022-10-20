#bengalururains trends on Twitter after heavy downpour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:47 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A few hours of rain on Wednesday night brought Bengaluru to its knees. The heavy downpour left several areas in Bengaluru, including IT zones, waterlogged. Many roads and vital junctions were under the sheets of rainwater, which impacted commuter traffic.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city. The rains are expected to lash the city for the next 3 days.

Several citizens took to Twitter to share their woes over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its failure to take necessary action despite experiencing the same issue again and again. They also started to trend the hashtag ‘bengalururains.’

“Assuming there’s zero corruption and if all the sewer networks are distilled with proper disposal 99℅ of #Bengaluru water logging issues can be solved. But Corruption is killing everything, I’ve seen heaps of debris left behind and contractors closing the deal…,” wrote a user.

“Condition of Sultanpet Main Road after a half hour rain CM should order an investigation into this too. Nobody took 40% commission from civil work,” wrote another.

Watch a few more reactions here: