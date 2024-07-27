Watch: Road caves in at Goshamahal in Hyderabad as speeding lorry falls over

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 08:20 PM

Hyderabad: A narrow road at Chandanwadi in Goshamahal caved in on Saturday as a speeding lorry lost its balance and fell over. Videos of the incident and the lorry lying sideways are now viral on social media platforms.

According to GHMC engineering officials, the road was already in bad shape due to recent rains. “We put up barricades on either side of this road which is in between two nalas to ensure no such incidents take place. However, the lorry driver removed the barricades and tried to take a reverse turn. As he was speeding, the road caved in,” he said.

As a temporary measure, mud and gravel have been filled at the spot and barricades have been placed around it. Authorities are expected to take up construction of a new CC road once rains subside.