Watch: Severe storm batters Hyderabad on Monday; several localities inundated

The downpour caused widespread traffic chaos as commuters were caught in knee-deep water and gridlocks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 August 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was battered by a severe storm on Monday afternoon, with torrential rain inundating several areas within an hour. The downpour caused widespread traffic chaos as commuters were caught in knee-deep water and gridlocks. The storm, which began at around 2 pm and lasted until 4 pm, dumped a staggering 54 mm of rain on the Shaikpet-Tolichowki stretch alone. This led to severe water logging and crippling traffic congestion that persisted throughout the evening.

Other areas that were inundated under sheets of rain water, triggering massive inundation and overflowing nalas with sewerage included Yousufguda, Upperpally, multiple colonies in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), old Begumpet airport area, Biodiversity Park at Madhapur, Shaikpet/ Tolichowki area and Secunderabad-Paradise stretch were among the worst-hit regions. Overwhelmed drains and sewers compounded the crisis for the commuters.

Also Read Watch: Heavy rains cause water leakage at Hyderabad Airport

Based on rainfall data from Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), Shaikpet bore the bore the brunt with 53.3 mm of rainfall followed by Yousufguda at 52.3 mm. The areas in Serilingampally, especially Raidurgam and Gachibowli stretch, recorded 51.5 mm of rainfall while Goutham Nagar, located in Shaikpet received 48 mm of rainfall within a mere 30 minutes.

The deluge caused widespread chaos, with commercial establishments like Ruman Hotel near Tolichowki submerged under several feet of water. Low-lying areas and even flyovers were inundated, leading to massive traffic jams across Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad on Monda in its four-day forecast issued heavy rainfall warning across multiple districts of Telangana. While light to moderate showers will occur in almost all parts of Telangana, heavy rainfall warning has been specifically issued for Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri Siddipet, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.