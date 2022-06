Watch: The story of Telangana, youngest State in the country

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:06 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

This day, eight years ago Telangana was formed as the 29th State of the country. This is the story of youngest State in the country. This day, eight years ago Telangana was formed as the 29th State of the country. This is the story of youngest State in the country.

This day, eight years ago Telangana was formed as the 29th State of the country. This is the story of youngest State in the country. This day, eight years ago Telangana was formed as the 29th State of the country. This is the story of youngest State in the country.