Watch: This Indian father’s instructions to his daughter’s partner will tickle your funny bone

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:15 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

The clip opens with a woman asking her father to talk to her partner. The father takes the phone, says “Hello,” and begins to tell him things he must do in a calm yet hilarious manner.

Hyderabad: We all know how protective fathers are of their little angels. They will make sure they are safe at all times, call incessantly to check up on them, and bring home their favourite snacks.

For all the singles who are ready to mingle 😁 pic.twitter.com/VsT0kPfmTg — Jass💫 (@anu2181) August 27, 2022

Displaying this emotion of fatherhood, a video of a father giving instructions to his daughter’s partner is now doing rounds across social media platforms. Proving that no one knows his daughter as he does, he lists down a few things that are important for her.

The clip opens with a woman asking her father to talk to her partner. The father takes the phone, says “Hello,” and begins to tell him things he must do in a calm yet hilarious manner.

“She cannot cook, so keep the zomato app downloaded. She cannot do laundry, so keep an extra 30 pairs of clothes for you both. She gets bored easily, so have Netflix and Prime subscriptions. She cannot stay at home all 365 days of the year, so take her on at least two international trips in a year, “he says.

While the woman starts panicking, he adds, “She has a habit of sleeping late at night, so make sure she does her midnight snacking. Also, she cannot wake up early. So make tea for both of you. One more thing, no one could ever beat her in a fight, so don’t think of it. And if you are worried listening to all of this, just say yes to her soon.”

The woman snatches away her phone saying, “You did not have to tell him the whole truth.” The clip is gaining traction for how well the father understands his daughter and the way he set expectations for his possible future son-in-law.

Also read

‘We can see his bum’: Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘bum song’ on Ranveer Singh’s nude pics controversy is too funny

Anupam Kher meets The Great Khali, tickles funny bone with pictures

Twinkle Khanna shares ‘struggles’ of being a mother in a funny video