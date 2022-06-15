Twinkle Khanna shares ‘struggles’ of being a mother in a funny video

11:01 AM, Wed - 15 June 22

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna is known for her sense of humour and witty remarks. The author is quite active on social media and leaves no chance of making us laugh with her quirky commentary and comebacks.

In her latest Instagram post, Twinkle has shared a funny video highlighting the struggles of being a mother.

In the video, Twinkle can be seen coming out of the bathroom as the kids need their ‘mamma’. She captioned the post in a funny way and wrote, “Is this a deliberate tactic to drive all mothers insane? Do they lurk around waiting to strike as soon as they sense that our bladders feel it’s safe to let go? Are they secretly agents from L’Oreal hoping to turn our hair grey early so we spend all our money on hair dye? Raise your hand if this is the soundtrack of your life as well.” Twinkle even used some text in the video where she sarcastically questioned, ‘Can this be a punishable offence? Point to be noted, milord.’ Twinkle has two kids with Akshay Kumar – Aarav and Nitara.

As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book ‘Mrs Funnybones’. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ in 2017 and followed it with another book titled ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’, which came out the following year.