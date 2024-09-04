| Watch Traffic Halts As Ganesh Idol Falls Off On Road At Tank Bund In Hyderabad

Watch: Traffic halts as Ganesh idol falls off on road at Tank Bund in Hyderabad

The giant idol was being shifted from Dhoolpet to Alwal when it fell on the road at Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 04:41 PM

Ganesh idol falls off on road at Tank Bund in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Slowing down of the Traffic was witnessed at Tank Bund on Wednesday after a Ganesh idol fell on the road from a trolley.

The giant idol was being shifted from Dhoolpet to Alwal when it fell on the road at Tank Bund. The local traffic police and people moved the material from the thoroughfare to the roadside.

The traffic police, after controlling the mishap, regulated the traffic within a few minutes.