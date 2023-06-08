Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement is official now

The couple is going to tie the knot very soon. They are going to be engaged on June 9, 2023, as per the official announcement today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:21 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: If there is any to-be-married couple that is continuously being chased by numerous rumours and social media posts in Tollywood, that is Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. It is not known officially when and where this duo got close to each other and started their relationship. None of them either opened up about it to the media so far.

Today, the announcement was made officially to the media by the managers of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Yes, the couple is going to tie the knot very soon. They are going to be engaged on June 9, 2023, as per the official announcement today.

Only the family members and close friends of Varun and Lavanya will attend the engagement. No other celebrities from Tollywood have been invited so far.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi worked together for the first time in the film ‘Mister’ in 2017. Later, they joined hands together on screen for ‘Antariksham 9000 Kmph’ in 2018. And then their chemistry blossomed off-screen too with the relationship.