WATCH: Video of Amit Shah’s stern conversation with Tamilisai sparks rumours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 12:54 PM

Hyderabad: A video of senior BJP leader Amit Shah gesturing in a stern manner to former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu‘s swearing-in ceremony has gone viral, sparking rumours that Shah was warning Soundararajan over the recent developments in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

The video shows Soundararajan walking up to the stage and greeting former Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu and Shah, who were sitting next to each other and as she walks past them, Shah calls her back. What follows next is what has caught the imagination of netizens, with Shah seen talking in a quite agitated manner, gesticulating quite animatedly with his fingers at Soundararajan.

The conversation has set rumour mills working overtime, with many reaching the conclusion that it was Soundararajan’s recent comments to a Tamil media house on the situation in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP that led to Shah’s reaction.

Soundararajan had said that many antisocial elements were inducted into the BJP in TN recently, indirectly taking a dig at the leadership of the party’s TN State president K Annamalai.

Soundararajan and Annamalai, who both lost the recent elections in Tamil Nadu, have been at loggerheads over Annamalai’s decisions and manner of functioning, with their supporters too indulging in open debates and mud-slinging against each other on social media.

While Soundararajan’s supporters blamed Annamalai for BJP’s debacle in the State, his supporters argued that the party’s vote share had in fact gone up and also slammed Soundararajan for making comments on the party’s internal issues in public.

Whether this was what led to Amit Shah’s reaction towards Soundararajan is not known, with Soundararajan yet to speak anything on it. But social media enthusiasts are going ahead with their assumptions, with the video continuing to be shared widely with different captions and explanations.