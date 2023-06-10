Watch: West Indian cricketer Kevin Sinclair celebrates his wickets with backflips

He celebrated the wickets of UAE batsmen Rameez Shahzad and Vriitya Aravind with a backward somersault

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:19 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: West Indian cricketers are known for their unique celebrations, be it after taking a wicket or scoring a century, they are always seen celebrating with zeal and passion.

Proving this again, the off-spinner from the Caribbean team, Kevin Sinclair during an ODI match against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday performed gravity-defying acrobatics to celebrate his wickets.

He celebrated the wickets of UAE batsmen Rameez Shahzad and Vriitya Aravind with a backward somersault (back flip).

Kevin Sinclair was seen propelling into the air, commemorating his wickets with a backward rolling movement.

The athleticism video of the West Indian off-spinner caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and has gone viral in no time.

Kevin Sinclair claimed 4 wickets in the match and was adjudged player of the match for his performance. He bowled 7.1 overs and leaked 24 runs in the match

Watch:

4 Wickets ✅ Back Flip Celebration ✅ Kevin Sinclair was at his best for West Indies🔥#UAEvsWI pic.twitter.com/fLIrOZA1U6 — FanCode (@FanCode) June 9, 2023