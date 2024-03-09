Heavy rains in Dubai: Flights, normal life affected

The local authorities urged the public to exercise caution and not to leave their homes until it was necessary as hazardous conditions prevailed on the roads

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 9 March 2024, 08:01 PM

Jeddah: The travel plans of some thousands of passengers have been affected in the United Arab Emirates as Dubai Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed several flights including from Hyderabad on Saturday owing to heavy rains.

Residents in Dubai witnessed heavy rains and floods in the morning hours. The vehicular movement in many parts of Dubai came to a standstill, according to witnesses.“There is no relief since early morning as the rain is continuing,” Mohammed Muzaffer, an NRI hailing from Karimnagar district said over the phone.

The flights were rerouted to destinations including Zayed International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, Muscat International Airport in Oman, and Hamad International Airport in Qatar. Inbound flights from Hyderabad were delayed.