Watch: When this ‘Animal’ actor saved a girl from jumping off building

In the video which he shared on his Instagram handle, Manjot Singh is seen rushing to rescue the girl perched on the ledge of a building and grabbing her arm right in time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:31 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Screengrab of the video showing the actor saving the girl.

Netizens are hailing ‘Animal’ actor Manjot Singh as a ‘real life hero,’ after an old video of his has resurfaced online. In the video that is now going viral, the actor can be seen saving a girl from attempting suicide by jumping off a building.

In the video which he shared on his Instagram handle, Manjot Singh is seen rushing to rescue the girl perched on the ledge of a building and grabbing her arm right in time. The video is reportedly from the actor’s BTech days at Sharda University in Greater Noida.

“This happened in 2019 a girl was committing SUICIDE and by the grace of god i was able to save her i was in right place at the right time . We all face problems and hardships “sometimes even to live is an act of courage.” (sic),” Manjot Singh said on his Instagram account along with the video.

In an old interview, Manjot Singh had said that the girl had taken the drastic step after an altercation with her mother.

Social media users are sharing the video extensively, calling Manjot a ‘real life hero’ and saluting him for his bravery.

Meanwhile, the movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released on December 1, 2023 starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It was a huge success at the box office, garnering revenues of Rs. 800 cr.

Watch the video here:

