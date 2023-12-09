Hyderabad-based ‘Threeory’ band, rises to stardom with cameo in ‘Animal’

Published Date - 04:31 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based progressive fusion rock band “Threeory” has become the talk of the town after their short and stellar cameo in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The much-discussed entry scene of Ranbir Kapoor features a captivating mashup of Roja songs, originally composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

As this performance has been making waves across the internet, the ten-year-old band engaged in a conversation with ‘Telangana Today,’ delving into their musical journey, their experience with Vanga and the ‘Animal’ team, their future endeavours, and upcoming original compositions.

Initially starting as a trio in 2013, hence adopting the name ‘Threeory,’ the band has grown into a nine-member ensemble. Known for their unique fusion of rock with Telugu and South Indian music, the band has Mark Talur on keys, Datta Sai Prasa on violin, Tarun Vishal on drums, Imtiakum on bass, Sentilong Ao on guitar, Syntyche Mongro as the female vocalist, Akhileshwar Chennu as the male vocalist, Irfan Ahmed Khan on sitar, and Pavan Kumar MS on tabla.

Regarding the music they play, Tarun Vishal says, “Progressive rock is a complex composition technique that blends rock with cultural and traditional Indian music. It’s a subgenre of rock, that allows artists to create unique renditions. For example, when progressive rock is applied to Roja’s music, it adds a contemporary touch, while preserving its beauty.”

The foundation for Threeory’s unexpected foray into the film industry was laid six years ago when they happened to play at the audio launch of the film ‘Arjun Reddy’.

Captivated by their musical prowess, Vanga discovered the band’s videos on YouTube. Upon stumbling upon one particular video, he envisioned and recreated a scene from it in the movie.

“When Vanga reached out to us for a shoot in Mumbai, we did not know anything about the movie. We hurried to the location, and upon being introduced to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, we were awestruck. We cannot forget the moment Ranbir got up and introduced himself,” said Sai Prasa.

The two-day shoot was thoroughly enjoyed by the band. “It was like a dream we never had come true,” he says.

As the band maintains a regular presence at pubs and events in Hyderabad, they remain open to any opportunities that may come their way. Achieving significant popularity for their interpretations of classics such as “Roja” and “Game of Thrones,” the band is gearing up for the release of their eagerly anticipated original tracks next year.