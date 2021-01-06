Watch your words, Vinay Bhaskar warns Bandi Sanjay

Govt chief whip questioned the BJP leader and asked where he was during the Statehood movement and reminded him that if it had not been KCR, Telangana State would not have been created

Warangal: Telangana Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar on Wednesday slammed BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during a public rally in Warangal on Tuesday. He warned the BJP leader to watch his words while speaking against the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons here, Vinay Bhaskar questioned the BJP leader and asked where he was during the Statehood movement and reminded him that if it had not been Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana State would not have been created. He said the TRS president was ready to sacrifice his life for the cause of the State.

He pointed out that BJP leaders like G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and others were nowhere to be seen when the TRS elected representatives resigned from their posts, fought pitched battles on the roads and even got arrested.

Taking exception to the unsavoury comments against the Chief Minister and also the sacrifices made by late Professor Jayashankar for Telangana State, he said: “Prof Jayashankar was an inspiration for many of us and the spirit behind the movement. The professor donated his property for the welfare of the poor and the BJP leaders are talking nonsense about such a person,” he fumed.

Further, Bhaskar stated that the TRS government was meeting the aspirations of the people of Telangana and the State was moving forward with welfare schemes. He stated that the BJP MPs elected from the State failed to bring a single paise from the Centre. He demanded them to reveal any major funding provided by the Centre beyond statutory funds like tax devolutions, due to their efforts.

“Have you funded a textile park that employs thousands of people? Did you give even a single paise to the Mission Kakatiya scheme? Did the Centre give national status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme?,” he questioned.

He stated that BJP leaders were landing in Warangal with an eye on civic polls and raking up Hindutva sentiments for divisive politics, but had no commitment towards the people of Warangal city. He asked where BJP leaders including Kishan Reddy were when floods hit Warangal.

