Watch: YouTuber force-feeds live rooster to bull; booked

Prasanna wrote to Tharamangalam police that the complaint was based on a video uploaded by the YouTuber a couple of days ago in which a bull, undergoing training for Jallikattu, was being force-fed a live rooster.

By IANS Published Date - 19 January 2024, 12:49 PM

Chennai: A YouTuber and his accomplices have been booked on the charges of force-feeding a live rooster to a bull in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district.

The FIR was booked on complaint of Arun Prasanna, Animal rights activist and founder of Chennai-based animal protection group, People for Cattle in India (PFCI).

Prasanna alleged that in the Instagram clip uploaded by the YouTuber, a bull was held by its thorns. The bull was forcibly fed live rooster. He also said that force feeding a herbivorous animal with raw meat could lead to Salmonella poisoning.

The Tharamangalam police registered a case against Raghu and his accomplices under Sections 3 and 11(1) (a) , 11 (1) (I) of Prevention of Cruelty Act to Animals( PCA) 1960 and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.

Indian YouTuber got arrested for forced feeding a live rooster to bull pic.twitter.com/k0loCxXlh7 — George (@j0rgeaquino) January 19, 2024