Popular YouTuber’s involvement suspected in Visakhapatnam fishing harbour fire

Popular YouTuber and fisherman, Local Boy Nani's involvement in the incident is suspected as he had uploaded a video of the fire on his social media channels.

By Rodda Yashwanth Updated On - 03:36 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Nearly 40 mechanized boats were gutted in fire at the Vishakapatnam harbour.

Hyderabad: Nearly 40 mechanized boats were gutted in fire at the Vishakapatnam fishing harbour in the intervening hours of Sunday and Monday and fortunately, no fatalities were reported during the incident.

Based on a preliminary investigation, three people were arrested by the task force police including a popular YouTuber and fisherman, Local Boy Nani. His involvement in the incident is suspected as he has uploaded a video of the fire on his social media channels.

In the video, Nani was seen discussing the accident on an emotional note and arguing with the police about the delay in reaching the firefighters at the spot and the damage to hard-earned property.

The trending video with more than 1.5 million views has received several mixed with several commenting that Nani, instead of lending a hand in dousing the fire, was recording the video.

Also, regional broadcast channels had a different take on the incident, reporting that the fire was started after a clash erupted at a party that Nani had thrown for his friends to celebrate his wife’s baby shower. Upon reaching jetty number one, the fire spread to the other boats, a local channel reported. Another channel reported that Nani sold one of the boats to someone, and as the person couldn’t make his full payment, Nani had to burn the ferry.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Vishakapatnam, Dr. A. Mallikarjuna ordered a preliminary enquiry and asked for a detailed report on the lost property within 2 days.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also said that the fishermen whose boats were damaged would be compensated with 80 per cent of the boat value.