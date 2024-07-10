Watching Wimbledon with Kiara was surreal and special: Sidharth

Sidharth shared a collection of stylish photos of him and his wife on Instagram.

By IANS Published Date - 10 July 2024, 01:00 PM

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures on Wednesday with his “partner in crime” Kiara Advani as they attended the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2024 in London, describing the experience as surreal and special.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share a panoply of pictures featuring him and his wife, both looking effortlessly stylish.

One selfie shows the actor with Wimbledon’s Centre Court in the background.

The last image captures the actor enjoying some delicacies during high tea.

“A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at Wimbledon 2024 with my partner in crime Kiara Advani. Watching Wimbledon’s energy live from centre court was surreal and special,” he wrote in the caption.

Sidharth and Kiara started dating in 2020, though they never confirmed or denied the rumours. Three years into their relationship, in 2023, they got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Talking about Sidharth’s work, the actor, who made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s blockbuster ‘Student of the Year’ along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, was last seen in the action thriller ‘Yodha’ directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

His wife and “partner in crime,” Kiara, will next be seen alongside Ram Charan in the political action thriller film ‘Game Changer’ by S. Shankar. She will also appear in ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.