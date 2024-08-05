Water pumping from Mid-Manair to Ananthagiri begins

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 5 August 2024, 09:20 PM

Siddipet: Irrigation officials have started lifting water from the Mid-Manair reservoir to the Ananthagiri reservoir, which was built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS) between Rajanna-Sircilla and Siddipet districts, by operating two pumps on Monday.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had asked irrigation officials to pump in water to the Ananthagiri reservoir following a letter written by former Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday.

Irrigation officials will then pump the water from Ananthagiri to Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar in the coming days, to meet the irrigation needs of Vanakalam in erstwhile Medak district.