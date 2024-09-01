Water released from Yellampalli project

1.7 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the downstream by lifting 20 of the 62 gates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 11:12 PM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Irrigation officials released water from the Sripada Yellampalli project on Sunday. In the wake of continuous rainfall as well as inflows from SRSP and Kaddam projects, water was released from the project by lifting its flood gates.

1.7 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the downstream by lifting 20 of the 62 gates. The project was receiving huge inflows due to incessant rainfall during the last two days in its catchment areas. While 11000 cusecs of water is reaching the project from the Sri Ram Sagar Project, 4,000 cusecs is coming from the Kaddam project. The water levels in the project reached to 18 tmc as against its storage capacity of 20 tmc.

Police and revenue officials alerted the villagers residing downstream of the project. People were advised not to venture into the river. On the other hand, water is being discharged downstream by lifting all the gates of Sundilla and Annaram barrages following the instruction of the Dam Safety Authority.