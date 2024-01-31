Telangana: Water released to left canal of NSP for drinking water purposes

Following instructions from Irrigation minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, NSP officials released 1,000 cusecs of water to the left canal at 5.30 pm

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 07:17 PM

Nalgonda: Water was released to left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) on Wednesday for drinking water purposes.

Following instructions from Irrigation minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, NSP officials released 1,000 cusecs of water to the left canal at 5.30 pm. for drinking water requirements of of Khammam district. As water in Paleru reservoir in Khammam reached dead storage level , there was a drinking water shortage in the district.

Officials said the State government had issued instructions for release of water to left canal of NSP to solve the drinking water problem in Khammam. A total of 6000 cuses of water would be released to the left canal. The water would reach Paleru reservoir, from which the water would be drawn for drinking water purposes.