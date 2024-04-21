Stage set for Chinna Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations in Kondagattu

Besides seven places for vehicle parking, drinking water and sanitation facilities are arranged. While 14 counters for laddu and pulihora prasadam are set up, 12 counters for special darshanam and tonsure are arranged.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 09:07 PM

Jagtial: The stage is all set for the three-day Chinna Hanuman jayanthi celebrations to be held in Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple from April 22 to 24. Temple authorities and district officials have made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

Priests have been deployed at a hall near Koneru to remove mala by devotees, who took Anjaneya swamy deeksha. Besides 120 shower baths, separate changing rooms are also arranged for men and women. 1,500 barbers were deployed for the purpose of tonsure.

Giving top priority for sanitation, authorities made 76 permanent and 58 temporary toilets were developed. 64 CCTV cameras have also been set up to conduct the celebrations in a peaceful manner. 5 medical camps are also set up.

Collector Yashmeen Basha recently conducted a review meeting with the officials of various departments to discuss arrangements for the jatara. She instructed officials to make all arrangements for the convenience of the devotees and wanted the officials to discharge duties in three shifts. She also instructed officials to clean the new Koneru (temple tank) frequently.