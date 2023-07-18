Water released to left, right canals of Musi project

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:44 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Nalgonda: Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah on Tuesday released water to the left and right canals of the Musi project for the Kharif crop season.

Speaking on the occasion, Lingaiah said the water level in the Musi project was presently 3.4 TMC as against the total storage capacity of 4.3 TMC. Even though deficit rainfall was reported in the district, the Musi project had received ample water from upstream due to heavy rains in Hyderabad. The farmers of ayacut of the Musi project need not worry for irrigation facility for the next two crop seasons, he said, adding that there were 35,000 acres of ayacut under the left and right canals of Musi project.

The State government had taken up repairs of the left and right canals of the Musi project with Rs.65 crore and 90 percent of the works were completed.

The repair of the crest and regulatory gates was completed by spending Rs.17 crore, he said.

Under the project, the ayacut area is spread across 41 villages of six mandals of Suryapet and Nalgonda district. The ayacut under the left canal was 15,230 acres in 22 villages in three mandals of Suryapet district, while 14, 770 acres of ayacut under the right canal falls in 19 villages of three mandals in Nalgonda district.

Before formation of Telangana state, the ayacut farmers of both canals were denied irrigation facilities for even a single crop. After 2014, the State government took up repairs of the crest and regulatory gates to check the leakage of the water, which is now facilitating irrigation for two crops.