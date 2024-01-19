CM Revanth Reddy meets Port of London Authority for River Musi rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Port of London Authority representatives to discuss River Musi rejuvenation plans and the apex body assured support and partnership for the Musi project. The Chief Minister discussed multi-dimensional aspects, varied stakeholder impact studies with authorities of River Thames apex governing body.

The Chief Minister kickstarted the London tour by holding three-hours long discussions with officials and experts of the principal water body governing body of River Thames – the Port of London Authority on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister shared his vision for rejuvenating River Musi and learning about the management of River Thames, besides understanding and gathering insights from its management and collating best practices.

Sian Foster, Director of Corporate Affairs, and Raj Kehal-Livi, Head, Stakeholder Engagement, Port of London Authority, presented a comprehensive history of the developmental activities along River Thames. They explained about natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management, and best practices evolved over decades.

“Most cities on earth have developed historically besides rivers, lakes or the ocean. Water bodies are life-sustaining forces powering and enabling urban human habitats. Hyderabad developed along River Musi but is unique in being centered around Hussainsagar lake, and is fostered by other major water bodies, like Osmansagar. Once we reinvigorate and bring back Musi to its fullest force, Hyderabad will be powered by both a river and lakes,” Revanth Reddy said.

In tune with the Chief Minister’s vision 2050, Ms Kehal-Livi and Ms Foster said, “we are ensuring highest levels of sustainability for the river, even as we develop and optimise the developments along the banks. Finding optimal revenue models to ensure maximum benefits for people and local communities, and best-in-class project management for various projects underway and to be taken up in future is our continual focus.” The apex body authorizes assured all support to Hyderabad in all its efforts to rejuvenate river Musi.

A more detailed outline of various potential partnership points were also discussed.