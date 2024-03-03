TSDCA raids unlicensed practitioner’s clinic in Nalgonda district

During the raid, the DCA officials detected 41 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, cough syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, anti-diabetics, anti-hypertensive, etc.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 March 2024, 01:50 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of TS Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) on Saturday raided the clinic of unlicensed practitioner (quack), Dasari Mallaiah at Irkigudem village, Damercharla, Nalgonda district and seized drugs worth Rs. 45, 000 that were stocked for sale.

The DCA officials detected several higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of public, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

K. Dass, Assistant Director, Nalgonda, K. Someshwar, Drugs Inspector, Miryalguda, and Sk. Ghouse, Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Enforcement Department, Nalgonda Unit, are among the officers who carried out the raid.

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days