200 migrant gulls found dead in Nagarjuna Sagar backwaters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:04 PM

Sangareddy: In a rather disturbing incident, over 200 migrant gulls, including brown-head gulls and black-head gulls, were found dead in the backwaters of Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district.

Since water levels have receded in Nagarjuna Sagar due to poor inflows from upstream, farmers in the area were cultivating various crops in the surfaced area at Vizag Colony in Chandampet mandal. A team of birders, who were on a birding trip to Vizag Colony on Tuesday, found the carcasses of the birds.

They noticed the birds were spread along the backwater bund of Nagarjuna Sagar near Vizag Colony. After taking pictures, wildlife photographer Sriram Reddy said he informed Chief Wildlife Warden MC Pargaien, who in turn ordered Nagarjuna Sagar DFO P Rajashekhar to examine the issue.

Rajashekhar along with FDO Sarveshwar, FRO Saiprasad and Wildlife Biologist Mahendar Reddy visited the place on Wednesday. Shockingly, the Forest department team found nearly 200 carcasses of gulls in the backwaters of Nagarjuna Sagar after a few hours of search.

The forest officials and birdwatchers could not immediately ascertain the cause of the avian deaths. Interestingly, no other birds or animals were found dead in the area which dismisses the possibility of poisoning.

To find out the cause of the death, Forest officials have decided to send samples to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). Forest officials are also planning an inquiry into the incident.

Farmers were growing groundnut in the area. After initial examination, officials suspect that the cause of death could be flu. One specimen each has been sent for testing to CCMB, Veterinary Biological Research Institue (VBRI), Mehdipatnam and Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and History (SACON), Coimbatore to find out the exact cause of the death. Fishermen and farmers and locals have informed the officials that they did not harm the birds in any manner.

Gulls are winter migrants to Telangana usually from South Central Asia. They return to their native places during March and April when summer sets in here.