Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad on July 19

HMWS&SB urged the people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:48 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in parts of the city and taps will go dry from 6 am on July 19. The affected areas include Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, Alwal, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram and Suraram.

Water supply will also be disrupted in Kondapur, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Rampally, Keesara, Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet, Bachupally, Kompally, Gondlapochampally and Jawahar Nagar.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has taken up works related to fixing the leakages on the Murmur to Bommakkal water pipeline, following which the water supply is being halted for 24 hours. HMWS&SB in a press release urged the people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.