Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad on June 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 6 am on June 1 in some parts of the city.

The affected areas include Gandipet, Narsingi, Manchirevula, Manikonda, Kokapet, Puppalaguda, Chandanagar, HUDA Colony, BHEL LIG Colony, Tara Nagar, Gangaram, Lingampally and Rajiv Gruha Kalpa. The supply will also be disrupted in Nallagandla, Gopanpally, Gulmohar Park, Netaji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Tellapur, Vattinagulapally, Vijaynagar colony, Chintal Basti and Mallepally.

The water supply is being halted as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is replacing the damaged pipelines in Shankerpally. HMWS&SB in a press release requested people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

