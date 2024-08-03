Wayanad: Deep search radars to help locate people trapped beneath debris

Kerala requests deployment of advanced equipment, including one Xaver radar and four Reeco radars, which will be airlifted from Delhi in an IAF aircraft

By PTI Published Date - 3 August 2024, 10:29 AM

Search and rescue operations continue at the landslide-hit Chooralmala, in Wayanad district. — Photo:PTI

Wayanad: In a bid to locate people still believed to be trapped beneath the debris in landslide-ravaged villages, deep search radars will be deployed in the affected areas, a Defence PRO said on Saturday.

The Kerala government has requested the deployment of advanced radar equipment, including one Xaver radar and four Reeco radars, which will be airlifted from Delhi in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, along with their operators.

A massive rescue operation is currently underway in the affected villages in the Mundakkai region and along the Chaliyar river, where several bodies of victims have been recovered.

Expert teams from the armed forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State emergency personnel are actively participating in the efforts.

The deployment of deep search radars is expected to enhance the effectiveness of the rescue operations and help locate any remaining individuals trapped beneath the debris.